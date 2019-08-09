WWE News: R-Truth to Appear in Boxer Biopic, Ali Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura, Stock Down

– R-Truth has a role in a new film about the life of boxer Charles “Duke” Tanner. The film is titled Duke Got Next and comes from Troy Bly films. Truth co-stars with pro boxers Terence “Bud” Crawford, Jamel “Semper-Fi” Herring (US Marine) and Steven “So Cold” Nelson in the movie about the life of Tanner, an undefeated pro boxer who was a rising star in the boxing world until 2004, when he was indicted on Federal charges involving drug running & criminal enterprise. Though he was a first-time offender at the time of his initial arrest, he was sentenced to two life terms.

Tanner said in a press release about the movie, “I want my movie to be able to inspire other people to not make the same mistakes I made. The judge threw a double life sentence at me, but by the grace of God, I got a second chance at life.”

The film is set to begin production this winter. Troy Bly Films also noted that the Tanner’s clemency petition is in front of the Trump White House, and they hope to have an answer be

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.25 on Friday, down $1.73 (2.51%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.34%.

– Ali is looking for another match with Shinsuke Nakamura after pinning him in a non-title match a couple of weeks ago. Ali posted the following video, noting that “the clock is ticking” on Nakamura’s Intercontinental Championship reign and telling the champ that he still has enough time to “fight me like a champion instead of running and hiding like a coward”: