WWE News: R-Truth Gets UK Title Match at Live Event, WWE Now on Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch Reveal
– R-Truth received a WWE UK Championship at Monday’s live event in Bournemouth, England. You can see a pic of WALTER defending the title against Truth at the event below:
WALTER versus R-Truth at a live event tonight is certainly a match for the ages….but does it suggest Pete Dunne is on Raw tonight? Dunne has been facing WALTER at the live events in the UK recently
(Image from @StrangeB0twin) pic.twitter.com/70VWP52OmY
— GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) May 13, 2019
– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which looks at the announcement that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dating:
