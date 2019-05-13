wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Gets UK Title Match at Live Event, WWE Now on Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch Reveal

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth US Title Smackdown

– R-Truth received a WWE UK Championship at Monday’s live event in Bournemouth, England. You can see a pic of WALTER defending the title against Truth at the event below:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which looks at the announcement that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dating:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, R-Truth, Seth Rollins, WALTER, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading