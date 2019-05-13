WWE News: R-Truth Gets UK Title Match at Live Event, WWE Now on Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch Reveal

– R-Truth received a WWE UK Championship at Monday’s live event in Bournemouth, England. You can see a pic of WALTER defending the title against Truth at the event below:

WALTER versus R-Truth at a live event tonight is certainly a match for the ages….but does it suggest Pete Dunne is on Raw tonight? Dunne has been facing WALTER at the live events in the UK recently (Image from @StrangeB0twin) pic.twitter.com/70VWP52OmY — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) May 13, 2019

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which looks at the announcement that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dating: