R-Truth Says Vince McMahon Knows How Entertaining He Can Be

R-Truth recently spoke with City Pages. Highlights are below.

On Vince McMahon recognizing how great an entertainer he is: “He’ll call me out on it. If I do something that he thinks don’t have R-Truth in it, he’ll call me out and ask me what’s going on. He knows how entertaining I can be and I am.”

On how he loves to entertain: “I just liked entertaining people, man. I like the feeling it gives me. I was performing when I was in middle school, being the class clown. I like laughter. I like humor. I like positive, good things, and entertainment is just positive.”

On how the 24/7 title has allowed him to reinvent himself: “I’m reinventing myself. I have so many millennials now that just know me as, ‘Oh, you were that dude back in the Attitude Era.’ I feel like this has reminded people that I’m not new to this, I’m true to this.”