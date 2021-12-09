R-Truth On Forming a Close Bond With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince’s Reason For Why He Likes Him

In a recent interview on Hot 97, R-Truth discussed forming a close bond with Vince McMahon, learning to be himself in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

R-Truth on tricking WWE when the company first signed him and forming a close bond with Vince McMahon: “I don’t know where it started, man. I think I like tricked them when they signed me. I had to give them my bio and stuff like that. I thought I was cool, I said I was 6’5, like 275 and I was 190 pounds, 200 pounds soaking wet. But they were like, ‘You’re not 6’5,’ and I was like ‘exactly!’ They said, ‘You’re not 275 either,’ and I was like I figured they would figure that out. They thought it was one of the coolest things. I remember Vince saying to me, ‘I like you because you treat me like Vince.’ He said ‘you’re just as honest as you wanna be, you don’t bullshit with me.’ Our relationship started from there and me doing the handshake tours with him. I don’t know how many times we’ve been everywhere from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan to Turkey. I’d go on those trips with him just to see the troops and handshake – we shake every hand, we visit the hospitals, and we did this every single year. We’d sleep in the bunk, and we’d have things shot over the bunk and we all had to bunker down in there. I’ve been with him on a submarine. Coming down, he’d get squished, and I had to push his ass to make him go up. We’ve had some good, fun times, some crazy times but it’s like, we’ve always respected each other. I’ve always been honest with him. He’s helped me out, again, like Roman [Reigns] throughout my life and all kinds of ways. I’ve learned so much from him. I’ve matured a lot with him too. I came in at a young time, and we used to have promo classes. I learned how to just do and be me under Vince. He has a way of teaching you without teaching you and if you’re picking it up, he’s attracted to that, he likes that. Our relationship just built over the years of me growing and him growing.

On learning to be himself in WWE: “I remember [John] Cena came to me once and he’s like ‘bro, you figured it out,’ and it was just me being funny, me being entertaining. Because I’ve been a bad guy, I’ve been a good guy, I’ve been a crazy guy, but me just being like you don’t know where I’m coming from and it’s entertaining and it takes people away from embracing monotony, Cena was one of the first guys that came to me and he didn’t even say hey, he just walked up to me and said ‘you fucking figured it out.’ It took me all that day and I said ‘I know what you’re talking about now.’ I was like I got it. I just gotta be my damn self.”

