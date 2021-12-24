R-Truth Recalls Vince & Stephanie McMahon Changing His K-Kwik Name, Talks Worst WWE 24/7 Title Segment Bumps

In a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, R-Truth discussed the worst bumps he’s taken during the WWE 24/7 title segments, Vince and Stephanie McMahon changing his name from K-Kwik, and much more. You can read his comments below.

R-Truth on the worst bumps he’s taken during the 24/7 title segments: “I want to say when Carmella drugged me on that golf cart. It was souped-up and they didn’t tell us it was one of the brand new 250 motor engines that has a supercross, turbo twin pipes to it. I’m telling Carmella, ‘When you hit the gas, hit the gas. I’m going to run past you, I’m going to stop, look at you and I’m going to let you pass. I’m going to catch you.’ She said, ‘Really?’ And I said, ‘Yes, just take off.’ Bro, she drugged me on that damn golf cart, and everybody that was on the golf course was over there laughing. She drug me to where when we were off-camera, by the time she turned the corner, it slammed me into a fence. It was a good drag. I did a scene with Tozawa in the trash can. If you’ve never been inside a metal trash can before, inside a metal trash can hurts. I had to fall back in there. I’m talking about bones and everything. You’re around metal, and you’re falling in there. It was one of those things that fans wouldn’t know. It is what it is. I’m used to it. The Old Spice, when I came through the wall, those wooden boards whooped my ass. I was bleeding. They were supposed to have plastic, but it was real wood, and the wood was the ‘cut you wood.’”

On Vince and Stephanie McMahon changing his name from K-Kwik: “It was me, Vince and Stephanie [McMahon]. They gave me a list of names, and we tried to come up with a name. Steph said, ‘I don’t think you should go back to K-Kwik. That’s the old you. You’re a different person now. You’re matured.’ I had been everywhere, and they saw that I was maturing. We had a list of R names and Vince wanted to go with an R-something, so we had a list of R names and Steph said ‘R-Truth?’ And Vince was coming out of his office and he said ‘R-Truth? I like that. What’s the R for?’ We just laughed and I said do it, R-Truth, and that was it. It was in the spur of the moment because I was going to debut that night. It was that quick.”

