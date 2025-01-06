R-Truth Reveals Who He Would Want To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

R-Truth has an idea on who should induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame if and when that time eventually comes. The WWE star was asked the question during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and after a moment’s considerating, he named his former tag team partner.

“Mmmm, probably Road Dogg, right?” Truth responded (per Wrestling Inc). “I think Road Dogg.”

When Van Vliet suggested that Triple H could induct him so that he could come out and once again call the WWE CCO Tommaso Ciampa, Truth responded, “Yes, for inducting me into the Hall of Fame, yes. That would be good.”

Truth teamed up with Road Dogg back in 2000 when he was new to WWE and worked as K-Kwik.