– Poor R-Truth appears to be taking the news of John Cena turning heel badly. He commented on people turning on his childhood hero yesterday on social media. R-Truth wrote about John Cena, “Something’s wrong… Why is everyone turning on my childhood hero @JohnCena?”

As noted, John Cena explained his actions yesterday at WWE Raw, blaming the fans for “abusing” and “bullying” him for 25 years. Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship next month at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Both nights of the premium live event will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.