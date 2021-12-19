R-Truth On Potentially Working On WWE Creative After He Retires, His Memorable Raw Segment With Brock Lesnar

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, R-Truth discussed potentially working on WWE creative after he retires, his memorable Raw segment with Brock Lesnar, and much more. You can read his comments below.

R-Truth on the characteristic Vince McMahon loves most about him: “One thing Vince has told me is he loves the fact that I’m just me. I come straight forward. Vince is giving and I have the most highest amount of respect for Vince. Vince is almost like a friend. He wants to be there for you, he wants you to come and ask him things. If you have an idea, come to him. He makes himself very accessible to you and he intimidates a lot of people, but he attracts me. Just like my aura. I may intimidate a lot of people. If you see me coming down a dark alley at night, your eyes squinch sideways. I may intimidate you, but when you get to know me, you’re like ‘Oh my god, this guy would give me the shirt off his back.’ That’s Vince McMahon.”

On potentially working on WWE creative after he retires: “Definitely. I definitely want to stick around and help with creative. Anything Vince would give me. He knows me, I’m easy going. I make it happen. You make it happen with how this business is and life is. You give it to me, I’ll build it, and I’ll make it.”

On his memorable Raw segment with Brock Lesnar: “The thing about that is they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say. I’m like, ‘I feel like, personally, Brock should know what I’m going to say.’ Paul was like, ‘No Truth, we got a bet going, we want to see if you can make him laugh. Can you pop Brock?’ I said, ‘I can make him laugh, but I want him to laugh in a happy way. I don’t want him to turn into Brock Brock.’ I agreed to it and went out there, and when I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in, I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought I was talking about him. When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could to not laugh. Laughing is infectious. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in and I was holding it as much I could. That was one of my best moments. When we got to the back, me and Brock hugged and he was like, ‘That was funny. You’re funny!’ It was a good moment. It was a good TV segment.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.