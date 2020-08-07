AEW Announces Rachael Ellering’s Debut, 8 Other Matches for AEW Dark

AEW has announced that former NXT wrestler Rachael Ellering is set to make her AEW debut on Dark next week, facing Penelope Ford.

Also announced for the show:

* Private Party vs. Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.

* SCU vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Shawn Spears vs. Alex Chamberlain

* Lee Johnson vs. Rey Fenix

* Michael Stevens vs. Kip Sabian

* Jurassic Express vs. Corey Hollis, Pineapple Pete, & Aaron Solow

* M’Badu & Shawn Dean vs. Austin & Billy Gunn

* The Hybrid 2 vs. The Natural Nightmares