wrestling / News
Rachael Ellering Announced for Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament
October 4, 2021
Impact Wrestling has announced that Rachael Ellering is the seventh entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament. The tournament will happen at the event of the same name on October 9. Green joins Renee Michelle, Mercedes Martinez, Tasha Steelz, Jamie Senegal and Lady Frost. The winner gets a shot at the Knockouts Championship, currently held by Deonna Purrazzo.
.@ImChelseaGreen is the fourth entrant in the #KnockoutsKnockdown tournament!
Don't miss the MUST-SEE event on October 9th on @IMPACTPlusApp: https://t.co/5s5VXajN2T pic.twitter.com/8VaWVXzxUU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
