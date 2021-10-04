wrestling / News

Rachael Ellering Announced for Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced that Rachael Ellering is the seventh entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament. The tournament will happen at the event of the same name on October 9. Green joins Renee Michelle, Mercedes Martinez, Tasha Steelz, Jamie Senegal and Lady Frost. The winner gets a shot at the Knockouts Championship, currently held by Deonna Purrazzo.

