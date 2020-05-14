wrestling / News
WWE News: Rachael Ellering Confirms Release, NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Highlights
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Rachael Ellering has confirmed her release from WWE. Ellering, aka Rachel Evers, posted to video to confirm that she is released and will be making a return, but “don’t call it a comeback” as you can see below.
Evers signed a deal with WWE in January of last year.
We know who we are, who we’ll always be and we have a choice: we can hide in the shadows or stand in the light pic.twitter.com/DKpF7rafka
— Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 13, 2020
– WWE posted the highlights from this week’s NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament matches:
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck for ‘Gross Neglect’
- Sid Vicious Says He Always Liked Working With Shawn Michaels, Claims Michaels ‘Didn’t Have an Ego Like Bret Hart’
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location
- Matt Riddle ‘Had No Idea’ About WWE Brand-to-Brand Invitation, Admits He Didn’t Watch RAW