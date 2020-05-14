WWE News: Rachael Ellering Confirms Release, NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Highlights

– Rachael Ellering has confirmed her release from WWE. Ellering, aka Rachel Evers, posted to video to confirm that she is released and will be making a return, but “don’t call it a comeback” as you can see below.

Evers signed a deal with WWE in January of last year.

We know who we are, who we’ll always be and we have a choice: we can hide in the shadows or stand in the light pic.twitter.com/DKpF7rafka — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 13, 2020

– WWE posted the highlights from this week’s NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament matches: