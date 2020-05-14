wrestling / News

WWE News: Rachael Ellering Confirms Release, NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Highlights

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rachael Ellering Rachel Evers Mae Young Classic

– Rachael Ellering has confirmed her release from WWE. Ellering, aka Rachel Evers, posted to video to confirm that she is released and will be making a return, but “don’t call it a comeback” as you can see below.

Evers signed a deal with WWE in January of last year.

– WWE posted the highlights from this week’s NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament matches:

