Rachael Ellering on AEW Debut: ‘Oh Y’all Forgot About Me?’
– As previously reported, former NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering will be making her AEW debut next week on Dark. She is set to face Penelope Ford in a one-on-one matchup. After the announcement, Ellering commented on her upcoming AEW debut, which you can see below.
Rachael Ellering tweeted, “Oh y’all forgot about me? Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn’t mean I’ve lost what I had before. I can’t wait to earn back your support and trust. Let’s start the next chapter.”
The next episode of AEW Dark, featuring Ellering vs. Ford, debuts on Tuesday, August 11 on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.
