Rachael Evers Confirms That She Suffered a Torn ACL In Her Knee

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported last week that Rachael Ellering seemed to have hurt her knee during an NXT live event during a match with Lacey Lane. Ellering, who goes by Rachael Evers in WWE, updated fans on her condition on Twitter, confirming that she suffered a torn ACL in the knee.

She wrote: “Professional wrestling is the love of my life. My heart is at home when I’m in that ring sharing moments with you all.

On Saturday night, my heart broke a little bit. At our NXT show in Florida, I tore my ACL. Those three letters have caused me to feel so much pain, disappointment and fear.

I never thought that I would have to face this challenge and be ripped away from what makes my heart thrive-what I’m born to do.

But here I am.

That same passion that fueled me in the ring, will now push me to return to it. The unsettling, sorrowful, aching feelings will pass. I have incredible people in my corner; people who love me and believe in me and that means so much.

I have surgery on Tuesday and Wednesday. I begin my journey back to my home-the ring.

As a wise woman once said, “I am a goddess, a glorious female warrior.” So now its time to prove it.

