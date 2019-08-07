wrestling / News

WWE News: Rachael Evers Has Successful Surgery, Lineups For NXT and NXT UK, Clips From Last Night’s Miz and Mrs

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rachael Ellering Rachel Evers Mae Young Classic

– Rachael Evers announced that she’s had successful surgery to repair the torn ACL in her knee. She wrote:

– Tonight’s NXT is the go-home show before NXT Takeover: Toronto II on Saturday. It will feature Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain and a contract signing between the Undisputed Era and the Street Profits.

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature:

*Piper Niven and Xia Brookside vs. Jinny and Jazzy Gabbert.

*Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff.

– Here are clips from last night’s Miz & Mrs:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz and Mrs., NXT, NXT UK, Rachael Evers, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading