WWE News: Rachael Evers Has Successful Surgery, Lineups For NXT and NXT UK, Clips From Last Night’s Miz and Mrs

– Rachael Evers announced that she’s had successful surgery to repair the torn ACL in her knee. She wrote:

Surgery was successful! Now let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/74WZJLJixt — Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) August 7, 2019

– Tonight’s NXT is the go-home show before NXT Takeover: Toronto II on Saturday. It will feature Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain and a contract signing between the Undisputed Era and the Street Profits.

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature:

*Piper Niven and Xia Brookside vs. Jinny and Jazzy Gabbert.

*Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff.

– Here are clips from last night’s Miz & Mrs: