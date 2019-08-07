wrestling / News
WWE News: Rachael Evers Has Successful Surgery, Lineups For NXT and NXT UK, Clips From Last Night’s Miz and Mrs
– Rachael Evers announced that she’s had successful surgery to repair the torn ACL in her knee. She wrote:
Surgery was successful! Now let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/74WZJLJixt
— Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) August 7, 2019
– Tonight’s NXT is the go-home show before NXT Takeover: Toronto II on Saturday. It will feature Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain and a contract signing between the Undisputed Era and the Street Profits.
– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature:
*Piper Niven and Xia Brookside vs. Jinny and Jazzy Gabbert.
*Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff.
– Here are clips from last night’s Miz & Mrs:
