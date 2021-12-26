wrestling / News

Rainn Wilson Vows to Wrestle Sting Someday, Ricky Starks Responds

December 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rainn Wilson

The Office star Rainn Wilson has added a match with Sting to his bucket list. Wilson posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will not only face the wrestling legend one day but he’ll emerge victorious, writing:

“Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it.”

Ricky Starks, who has himself faced off with the Icon, replied to Wilson to write:

“Dwight, that’s not bright.”

article topics :

Rainn Wilson, Sting, Jeremy Thomas

