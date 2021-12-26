wrestling / News
Rainn Wilson Vows to Wrestle Sting Someday, Ricky Starks Responds
December 25, 2021 | Posted by
The Office star Rainn Wilson has added a match with Sting to his bucket list. Wilson posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will not only face the wrestling legend one day but he’ll emerge victorious, writing:
“Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it.”
Ricky Starks, who has himself faced off with the Icon, replied to Wilson to write:
“Dwight, that’s not bright.”
Dwight, that’s not bright.
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) December 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Person Who Allegedly Stole Rhea Ripley’s Title Belt Tried To Sell It Online
- Alberto El Patron Claimed He Has Footage That Could Get Paige Fired From WWE
- Jim Cornette Complains About Fan Getting Ejected From AEW Dynamite For Transphobic Sign
- Hook and Cody Rhodes Have Altercation After AEW Tapings (VIDEO)