– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Raj Dhesi (aka Jinder Mahal) discussed his recent WWE exit and his excitement for touring the indies this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Raj Dhesi on his last run in WWE: “It was a long time with WWE. This last run was 8 years…Now I’m excited to go back to the independents and pick my own schedule, be my own boss, do whatever I want to do, present myself however I want to be presented.”

On his excitement to tour the indies: “There’s much more excitement this time around. … [I’m now] a former WWE champion and the last [indie] run was — it was right after 3MB … the bookings weren’t exactly pouring in. This time around, it’s a different story. Getting a lot of interest, a lot of independent promotions wanting to book me. Schedule is getting full, which is amazing. These last 2 years, I wasn’t that active in WWE. They weren’t using me to wrestle. And they had pretty much, almost in a way, retired me. Told me that I was just going to be a manager for Indus Sher.”