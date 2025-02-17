Raj Dhesi Says He Hasn’t Been Contacted By AEW

In an interview with For the Love of Wrestling (via Fightful), Raj Dhesi, formerly Jinder Mahal in WWE, said that he hasn’t been contacted by AEW in any official capacity. However, he noted he’s currently enjoying his time as a free agent and the freedom it brings.

He said: “AEW, not at an official level. Nobody has on a really official level. Myself, at this time, I’m just enjoying myself. I was under contract for so many years, and the WWE schedule right now, I wish we would have had this schedule now with less emphasis on live events because we were worked pretty heavily. Our schedules were quite intense with live events in the United States, North America, then coming overseas quite a bit, all over the world. As far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right. Storyline, business would have to make sense. Everything would have to make sense. I’m in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE and I’m happy with everything I have accomplished. If that is everything that I ever do, I am more than satisfied and happy with it. I’m into business outside of WWE. I just filmed a movie last week. I’m just excited to have freedom and I do whatever makes me happy.“