Raj Dhesi Reveals What It Would Take for Him to Return to WWE

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE Superstar and WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (aka Jinder Mahal) spoke about if he’d be open to potentially returning to WWE and what it would take. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On being open to a WWE return: “Yeah, of course, if it makes sense, of course. Business-wise, there has to be enough zeros on a piece of paper for me to sign it, but I’m just having fun. I’ve been very blessed in my career. I had a long career and invested most of my earnings throughout my years.”

Raj Dhesi it needing to make sense business-wise: “I became financially literate. I studied money, learned compound interest, and how to invest in the S&P 500 [and] rental properties. So I just do what I want and have fun. But again, if it makes sense, business-wise or something interests me creative-wise, definitely.”

Jinder Mahal was released by WWE in August 2024. He’s currently a free agent.