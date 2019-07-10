wrestling / News

WWE News: Ramblin’ Rabbit Makes Smackdown Cameo, Ali in Dark Match

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse 6-10-19

– Ramblin’ Rabbit made the latest Firefly Funhouse cameo during this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see Rabbit in the background of the segment where Bayley was heading out for her contract signing with Nikki Cross for Extreme Rules:

Wrestling Inc reports that Ali beat Buddy Murphy in the dark match before the Smackdown tapings.

