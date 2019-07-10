wrestling / News
WWE News: Ramblin’ Rabbit Makes Smackdown Cameo, Ali in Dark Match
July 9, 2019
– Ramblin’ Rabbit made the latest Firefly Funhouse cameo during this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see Rabbit in the background of the segment where Bayley was heading out for her contract signing with Nikki Cross for Extreme Rules:
UP NEXT: @itsBayleyWWE & @NikkiCrossWWE will sign their contract for the #SDLive #WomensTitle Match at #ExtremeRules!
Also, we see you… 👀🐰 pic.twitter.com/SfEdsiK0Lz
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2019
– Wrestling Inc reports that Ali beat Buddy Murphy in the dark match before the Smackdown tapings.
