Rampage Brown Added To ROH Honor United UK Tour

Ring of Honor has announced that Rampage Brown has been added to the ROH Honor United tour of the UK that runs next week. Here’s a press release:

POWERHOUSE RAMPAGE BROWN LOOKS TO MAKE IMPACT ON HONOR UNITED TOUR

Rampage Brown has won numerous titles in the UK, including the Progress World Championship, and now the British powerhouse is looking to pit his considerable skills against some of Ring of Honor’s top stars.

Brown will compete in front of his countrymen on all three nights of ROH’s Honor United tour Oct. 25-27.

He will participate in a six-man mayhem match against former ROH World Champions Matt Taven and Dalton Castle, Kenny King, Silas Young and NJPW star Hikuleo of Bullet Club in London on Oct. 25.

The next night in Newport, Brown will team with Young against Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham, and he’ll face Castle on the final night of the tour in Bolton the following evening.

Brown, known for his no-nonsense style and devastating piledriver, has scored victories over the likes of Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr. and Drew Galloway.

Just how good is Brown? After Britsh star Justin Sysum won the World of Sport Championship from Brown at the end of last year, Sysum said the victory was especially satisfying because “Rampage is the best wrestler in the UK and possibly in the world at the moment.”

In a testimonial endorsing Brown’s wrestling school, Galloway, who has wrestled for numerous promotions all over the world, said: “Rampage is well-versed in every style and one of the best I’ve wrestled.”

Brown knows this will be the first time many ROH fans in America will be seeing him (all three Honor United shows will stream live for HonorClub), and he undoubtedly wants to make a strong first impression.