Rampage Jackson, Davey Boy Smith Jr., More Announced For Bloodsport Bushido

In a post on Twitter, several names were announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Bushido, which happens at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 22. The added names include Masakatsu Funaki, Kazushi Sakuraba, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Davit Mojimanashaviri, and Mike O’Hearn. They join Barnett and Minoru Suzuki.