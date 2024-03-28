wrestling / News
Rampage Jackson, Davey Boy Smith Jr., More Announced For Bloodsport Bushido
March 28, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, several names were announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Bushido, which happens at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 22. The added names include Masakatsu Funaki, Kazushi Sakuraba, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Davit Mojimanashaviri, and Mike O’Hearn. They join Barnett and Minoru Suzuki.
「Bloodsport Bushido」６.２２(土)両国大会、追加出場選手発表！
元PRIDE戦士ランペイジ、スミスJr、レスリングの猛者、超人気ボディビルダーが参戦！
桜庭・船木の出場も決定！
☆出場選手トレーラー映像公開https://t.co/btQIcqIgXR
☆３月２９日（金)… pic.twitter.com/wWfmlIjVYX
— Bloodsport Bushido【公式】 (@JBBloodsport_JP) March 28, 2024
