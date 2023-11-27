Randy Orton Hints At 10 More Years In The Ring At Survivor Series

Randy Orton made his return at WWE Survivor Series, and after his match he teased that he could still have 10 years in him. Orton was in the main event of Saturday’s show, his first match in nearly a year and a half. After his team picked up the win (and CM Punk returned), Orton left the ringside area and in a video posted to Twitter, he suggested he has another decade to go:

Randy Orton singled 10 more years before he went backstage after #SurvivorSeries last night pic.twitter.com/Ui3uUizoq4 — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) November 26, 2023