Randy Orton Advertised For Three Upcoming WWE European Tour Dates

WWE is advertising Randy Orton for three upcoming dates on their European tour later this month. He will appear on episodes of Smackdown on March 14 (Barcelona, Spain), March 21 (Bologna, Italy) and March 28 (London, England).

— WWE UK (@WWEUK) March 6, 2025