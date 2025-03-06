wrestling / News
Randy Orton Advertised For Three Upcoming WWE European Tour Dates
March 6, 2025
WWE is advertising Randy Orton for three upcoming dates on their European tour later this month. He will appear on episodes of Smackdown on March 14 (Barcelona, Spain), March 21 (Bologna, Italy) and March 28 (London, England).
BREAKING: @RandyOrton will be LIVE on #SmackDown in Barcelona, Bologna and London on The Road to #WrestleMania this March! 🐍

🇪🇸 March 14: https://t.co/M3XSUdlBJi
🇮🇹 March 21: https://t.co/XjSXwhJbFh
🇬🇧 March 28: https://t.co/1sokUQ1nsy pic.twitter.com/lmjCndkkUN
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) March 6, 2025
