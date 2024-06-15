Randy Orton Affirms His Friendship With Kevin Owens

– As noted, Randy Orton returned on last night’s WWE SmackDown, helping Kevin Owens deal with The Bloodline. After the show, Orton and Owens spoke to Cathy Kelly on the save in a WWE digital exclusive video. You can check out that clip below.

Speaking on Orton’s save, Owens stated, “It was a moral victory. Are we friends? Would you say that’s an accurate statement?” Orton responded, “I think we’re getting there. We got a little ways to go.”

Orton continued on his appearance, “Listen, out of nowhere is kind of my thing, so I figured tonight, we’re in Scotland, I love Scotland. Hell, Drew’s from Scotland, I love Drew, what can I say? I just figured I’d come all the way over here across the sea, and I would help my friend, acquaintance, buddy, whatever you want to call it.”

When Cathy Kelley accurately pointed out that’s not a quick trip and Orton has to care about Owens, Orton added, “I’ve got first class in my contract, so I was comfortable, yeah.” Owens responded, “Me too, but only for international. Domestic I still have to struggle once in a while. But you know what? It doesn’t matter, even if I have to fly here economy…for Randy to show up, I would’ve flown here with the baggage just to feel the reward of hearing his music hit, and him coming to help me.”

Randy Orton then corrected his earlier statement, affirming that he and Kevin Owens are in fact friends, “I want to correct my earlier statement. We are friends. I’m trying to play it cool. What can I say? But yeah, we’re friends. I haven’t had many friends around here.” Owens also called the “Bootleg Bloodline” terrible, and they talked about getting payback against them.