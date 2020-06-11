wrestling / News
Randy Orton Says AJ Styles Believes That The Earth is Flat
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
On the latest edition of After the Bell, Randy Orton mentioned that AJ Styles believes that the Earth is flat.
“I know you had AJ on a couple of weeks ago or it aired a couple of weeks ago, so I wanted to somehow segue way to how AJ’s a flat Earther,” Orton said. “He thinks the Earth is flat, and I know that’s just a really comical topic to talk about, and I give him shit about it, and he hates it, so I just had to get that in.”
When asked by host Corey Graves if this was a rib, Orton reiterated that Styles seriously believes the Earth is flat.
“It’s not a rib, he thinks the Earth is flat,” Orton said.
If using any of the above quotes, please credit After the Bell with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
