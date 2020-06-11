Randy Orton Says AJ Styles Believes That The Earth is Flat

On the latest edition of After the Bell, Randy Orton mentioned that AJ Styles believes that the Earth is flat.

“I know you had AJ on a couple of weeks ago or it aired a couple of weeks ago, so I wanted to somehow segue way to how AJ’s a flat Earther,” Orton said. “He thinks the Earth is flat, and I know that’s just a really comical topic to talk about, and I give him shit about it, and he hates it, so I just had to get that in.”

When asked by host Corey Graves if this was a rib, Orton reiterated that Styles seriously believes the Earth is flat.

“It’s not a rib, he thinks the Earth is flat,” Orton said.

