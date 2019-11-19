wrestling / News

Randy Orton and AEW’s Tony Khan Trade Barbs on Twitter

November 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton

– Tony Khan’s little shot at WWE on Twitter has turned into a bit of a war with Randy Orton. As reported earlier today, Khan used CM Punk’s post promising to talk about the good and bad about wretsling “and no one is safe” to make a jokoe about WWE’s Saudi Arabia travel woes from after Crown Jewel.

That wasn’t the end of the story though, as Randy Orton has since responded on Twitter. Orton replied to Khan taking a shot at his father and linking to an article about AEW’s main invester, Khan’s father Shahid Khan, who was being investigated for corruption. The local police said at the time that they were looking into allegations of “non-recent threatening behavior” against Khan in relation to his ownership of Fulham Football Club in London.

Khan had his own response, referencing Orton hinting at a potential jump to AEW shortly before he signed his new WWE deal recently, as well as Orton dropping a racial slur recently on a Twitch stream in October:

