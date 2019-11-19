Randy Orton and AEW’s Tony Khan Trade Barbs on Twitter

– Tony Khan’s little shot at WWE on Twitter has turned into a bit of a war with Randy Orton. As reported earlier today, Khan used CM Punk’s post promising to talk about the good and bad about wretsling “and no one is safe” to make a jokoe about WWE’s Saudi Arabia travel woes from after Crown Jewel.

That wasn’t the end of the story though, as Randy Orton has since responded on Twitter. Orton replied to Khan taking a shot at his father and linking to an article about AEW’s main invester, Khan’s father Shahid Khan, who was being investigated for corruption. The local police said at the time that they were looking into allegations of “non-recent threatening behavior” against Khan in relation to his ownership of Fulham Football Club in London.

Khan had his own response, referencing Orton hinting at a potential jump to AEW shortly before he signed his new WWE deal recently, as well as Orton dropping a racial slur recently on a Twitch stream in October:

What’s that whole thing about glass houses and stones?https://t.co/z99BVuCMfP — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 19, 2019

I thought you only tagged me in your posts when you were grasping for leverage. That article’s over a year old + is about baseless claims made about my dad years ago. That’s the best you can do, nothing. Meanwhile in the time since that was written, you used the N word on twitch. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2019