wrestling / News
Randy Orton Announces New Apparel Line ‘Slthr’
September 12, 2020 | Posted by
Randy Orton has been posting cryptic hints about something ‘finally happening’ in the past few weeks. These posts usually included a video of a snake. Now, he’s finally revealed that is happening: he’s launched his own apparel line called ‘Slthr’.
He wrote: “Here’s what you’ve been waiting for! Follow @SLTHRSHOP and comment on the last photo for your chance to win the collection!”
More Trending Stories
- Miro Says Hell in a Cell With Roman Reigns Was One of His Favorite Matches, Talks Drawing Inspiration From Past Matches
- Arn Anderson On His Favorite John Cena Opponents, Why The New Day Connect With Wrestling Fans
- Finn Balor Would Love to See Randy Orton in NXT, Reveals Who NXT’s Locker Room Leader Is
- Some People Released By WWE Reportedly Bitter About Being Strung Along, WWE Will Not Be Releasing Wrestlers