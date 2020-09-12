wrestling / News

Randy Orton Announces New Apparel Line ‘Slthr’

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton RAW

Randy Orton has been posting cryptic hints about something ‘finally happening’ in the past few weeks. These posts usually included a video of a snake. Now, he’s finally revealed that is happening: he’s launched his own apparel line called ‘Slthr’.

He wrote: “Here’s what you’ve been waiting for! Follow @SLTHRSHOP and comment on the last photo for your chance to win the collection!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Randy Orton, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading