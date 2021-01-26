Randy Orton Appears With Burned Face on Raw, RKOs Alexa Bliss (Clips)

Randy Orton showed his burned face on Raw, just in time to use an RKO to stop Alexa Bliss from winning the Raw Women’s Title. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Bliss battle Asuka for the title in the main event, only to have Orton appear and take Bliss out with his finisher.

Bliss initially played her Firefly Fun House iteration of her character before turning into Goddess Alexa mid-match, looking confused about where she was and terrified. Bliss quickly changed from that into the Fiendess and took control of the match, powering out of the Asuka Lock and locking in the Mandible Claw. Orton suddenly appeared behind Bliss, his face scarred with burns from Alexa’s Hellish Rebuke from a couple of weeks ago, and when Bliss turned around to face him he RKO’d her to end the show. You can see clips and pics from the match below: