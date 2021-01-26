wrestling / News
Randy Orton Appears With Burned Face on Raw, RKOs Alexa Bliss (Clips)
Randy Orton showed his burned face on Raw, just in time to use an RKO to stop Alexa Bliss from winning the Raw Women’s Title. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Bliss battle Asuka for the title in the main event, only to have Orton appear and take Bliss out with his finisher.
Bliss initially played her Firefly Fun House iteration of her character before turning into Goddess Alexa mid-match, looking confused about where she was and terrified. Bliss quickly changed from that into the Fiendess and took control of the match, powering out of the Asuka Lock and locking in the Mandible Claw. Orton suddenly appeared behind Bliss, his face scarred with burns from Alexa’s Hellish Rebuke from a couple of weeks ago, and when Bliss turned around to face him he RKO’d her to end the show. You can see clips and pics from the match below:
Her Royal Empress 🤡#WWERaw @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/GWYLZbIDHG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 26, 2021
Will it be #AndNew for @AlexaBliss_WWE, or #AndStill for @WWEAsuka tonight? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/anvyvNjk1r
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
It's ON!@WWEAsuka defends the #WWERaw Women's Title against @AlexaBliss_WWE right NOW! pic.twitter.com/yH99s2tgvS
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
What??!#WWERaw @AlexaBlissWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/egJD6ki0z2
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
With that rocking horse miraculously gone, @AlexaBliss_WWE is now bringing the fight to @WWEAsuka.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gz6VCXNJ84
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
All smiles for @AlexaBliss_WWE right now. #WWERaw @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/1LMntsG7Ja
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
WHAT is going ON?!#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/29w3MmOa5i
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
😦#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/Z3KbqLQxvf
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
OH MY! 🤭#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/ClNkcxo2KC
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
.@AlexaBliss_WWE just met the three most dangerous letters in sports-entertainment. #RKO#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/Bw7ASeEIZf
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
😯😯😯#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/B6sNQpWuGv
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021
