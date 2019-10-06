wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Asks About The Rock’s Wrestlemania Plans, Bayley Wants A Hell in a Cell Match, Total Divas Clip Featuring Carmella and Sonya Deville

October 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton Smackdown 1-22-19

– In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton said that he missed John Cena and then asked Cena about The Rock’s plans for Wrestlemania next year, “for a friend.” He wrote:

– Bayley wrote on Twitter that she wants her Smackdown Women’s title match with Charlotte Flair at the Hell in a Cell PPV to take place inside the titular structure. She wrote:

– WWE has released a clip from Total Divas featuring Carmella and Sonya Deville:

