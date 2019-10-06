wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Asks About The Rock’s Wrestlemania Plans, Bayley Wants A Hell in a Cell Match, Total Divas Clip Featuring Carmella and Sonya Deville
– In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton said that he missed John Cena and then asked Cena about The Rock’s plans for Wrestlemania next year, “for a friend.” He wrote:
Miss you @JohnCena. 😘 ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/Ly222EhUz4
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 5, 2019
– Bayley wrote on Twitter that she wants her Smackdown Women’s title match with Charlotte Flair at the Hell in a Cell PPV to take place inside the titular structure. She wrote:
Put us inside a cell https://t.co/0kSe04n074
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 5, 2019
– WWE has released a clip from Total Divas featuring Carmella and Sonya Deville:
