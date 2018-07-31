WWE News: Randy Orton Attacks Jeff Hardy Again, Samoa Joe Sends a Message to AJ Styles

– Jeff Hardy was the victim of attacks by both Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura once again on this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see video below of Hardy in the ring discussing Orton’s recent assaults on him. Orton comes down to the ring to confront Hardy, giving Nakamura the chance to attack from behind. Orton teased attacking Nakamura, but eventually let him continue and then hit his own attack on the former US champion:

– Here is video of Samoa Joe cutting a promo to hype his match with AJ Styles at SummerSlam. Joe took shots at Styles’ personal life, saying that he has failed as a father and husband by not being home for them. Joe said Styles’ own family is going to cheer for him at Summerslam: