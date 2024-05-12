wrestling / News

Randy Orton Attends UFC on ESPN 56

May 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Randy Orton Image Credit: WWE

Randy Orton took some time away from his busy WWE schedule to watch tonight’s UFC on ESPN 56 event. Orton was shown in the audience for the St. Louis, MO event, which featured Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento in the main event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Randy Orton, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading