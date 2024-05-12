wrestling / News
Randy Orton Attends UFC on ESPN 56
May 11, 2024 | Posted by
Randy Orton took some time away from his busy WWE schedule to watch tonight’s UFC on ESPN 56 event. Orton was shown in the audience for the St. Louis, MO event, which featured Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento in the main event.
THE VIPER RANDY ORTON IS IN THE BUILDING! 🐍 #UFCStLouis | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/kgRR8JdV9h
— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 12, 2024
