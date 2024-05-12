Randy Orton Attends UFC on ESPN 56

Randy Orton took some time away from his busy WWE schedule to watch tonight’s UFC on ESPN 56 event. Orton was shown in the audience for the St. Louis, MO event, which featured Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento in the main event.

