Randy Orton Beats Ludwig Kaiser, Fights With Gunther To Close WWE Raw
August 20, 2024
Randy Orton picked up a win over Ludwig Kaiser in the main event of WWE Raw and brawled with Gunther to close the show. Orton faced the Imperium member in the final match of Monday’s show and got the win with an RKO.
After the match, Gunther got in the ring and the two brawled until the episode went off the air. You can see a couple clips below.
Orton challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash In Berlin.
That Viper is WICKED!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IpOGcWdqfu
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2024
VIPER vs. GUNTHER#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9fw9dZDe7Y
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2024
