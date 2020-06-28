wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton’s Best Wins on Latest Top 10 Video, Anniversary of Hell In a Cell Match

June 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Smackdown 1-22-19

– WWE is looking at Randy Orton’s greatest wins in a new video. Yoy can see the episode of Too 10 below:

– As WWE noted on Twitter, today is the 22 year anniversary of Undertaker vs. Mick Foley in a Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hell in a Cell, Randy Orton, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading