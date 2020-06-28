wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton’s Best Wins on Latest Top 10 Video, Anniversary of Hell In a Cell Match
– WWE is looking at Randy Orton’s greatest wins in a new video. Yoy can see the episode of Too 10 below:
– As WWE noted on Twitter, today is the 22 year anniversary of Undertaker vs. Mick Foley in a Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998:
"As God as my witness, he is broken in half!"
22 years ago, @undertaker almost ended Mankind 😮 (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/8pY1SKmive
— ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2020
