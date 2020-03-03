Randy Orton Continues to Mock Beth Phoenix After RKO, Identities of Medics On RAW Last Night

Following his RKO on Beth Phoenix on RAW last night, Randy Orton took to Twitter today to mock her: “Never send a woman to do a man’s…….ahhh, you get it. 👋🏻 @EdgeRatedR #Raw”

Natalya also tweeted about the segment: “Through thick and thin…. @TheBethPhoenix”

It remains to be seen when Edge will next be used on WWE TV. He was previously announced to appear on next week’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW in Washington, DC, but is no longer being listed as appearing (so either he isn’t appearing, or he was removed from the listing so that when he does appear, it feels more like a surprise).

WrestlingInc reports that the “medics” who checked on Beth Phoenix after she was RKOed by Randy Orton on RAW last night were VsK (current Create-A-Pro Champion) and Smark Mark Sterling (producer of the Major Wrestling Figure podcast).