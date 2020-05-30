Randy Orton Posts Black Lives Matter Hashtag Regarding George Floyd’s Death, Explains Stance

Randy Orton is the latest member of the wrestling community to speak out about the death of George Floyd. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Friday regarding the death of Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after police offers held him on the ground with their knees including officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin has been arrested on charges of second degree manslaughter and third degree murder.

Orton posted the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, which has garnered a variety of reactions as you might expect. When a fan replied to him and told him to “Stop spreading hate and segregation” and said “All lives matter,” Orton replied:

“All lives DO matter, but the point I was trying to make is that I finally realized that until #BlackLivesMatters, they can’t. Get it?”

Orton also shared the link to a Change.org petition demanding justice for Floyd’s death. You can see his posts below. As previously reported, a number of figures in the wrestling industry have posted reactions to Floyd’s death including Batista, Titus O’Neil, Jey Uso, and Naomi.

All lives DO matter, but the point I was trying to make is that I finally realized that until #BlackLivesMatters, they can’t. Get it? https://t.co/KSf6VkMINq — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 29, 2020