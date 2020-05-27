wrestling / News

Randy Orton Says He Bought His Own Plane

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Edge Raw 5-18-20

Randy Orton is now the owner of his own personal aircraft. Orton, who is set to face Edge in a regular wrestling match at Backlash next month, posted to Instagram to reveal that he’s bought a plan. You can see the picture of him in the airplane below.

Orton captioned the post:

F**ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestling #match #ever #whatarib #hatebutidontblameyou

