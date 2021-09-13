wrestling / News
Randy Orton Calls Out Fan For Asking Him For Medical Advice
Twitter is a useful tool for being able to directly contact your favorite wrestler, but perhaps there are some things you don’t need their take on. A fan on Twitter recently sent a message to Randy Orton, asking him for medical advice for their daughter’s spider or tick bite. Orton responded that they need to go to a doctor.
The fan wrote: “@RandyOrton my step daughter is 6 years old we live in Nova Scotia Canada. Have u ever seen spider/ tick bite like this? Love have your feed back viper.”
Orton replied: “Feedback?!?! How bout take the poor girl to the doc! What in the hell are you asking me for?!?!”
Feedback?!?! How bout take the poor girl to the doc! What in the hell are you asking me for?!?! https://t.co/Jvj24ignso
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 13, 2021
