Randy Orton Calls Out Fan For Asking Him For Medical Advice

Twitter is a useful tool for being able to directly contact your favorite wrestler, but perhaps there are some things you don’t need their take on. A fan on Twitter recently sent a message to Randy Orton, asking him for medical advice for their daughter’s spider or tick bite. Orton responded that they need to go to a doctor.

The fan wrote: “@RandyOrton my step daughter is 6 years old we live in Nova Scotia Canada. Have u ever seen spider/ tick bite like this? Love have your feed back viper.”

Orton replied: “Feedback?!?! How bout take the poor girl to the doc! What in the hell are you asking me for?!?!”