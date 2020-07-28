wrestling / News
Randy Orton Challenges Drew McIntyre For SummerSlam
Our first big match for SummerSlam appears to be set, as Randy Orton has laid out the challenge to Drew McIntyre. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, Orton came out to start the show and said that he wanted to face McIntyre at the PPV to reclaim the WWE Champion.
Orton has been known for putting people down as of late, taking out Edge, Christian, and Big Show with punt kicks. Orton said that he respected McIntyre for making his way back to WWE after being fired, but said that McIntyre has a problem: Orton takes what he wants, and what he wants is McIntyre’s title.
McIntyre has not yet accepted the match, but obviously that appears to be the direction this will take. Summerslam airs on August 23 on WWE Network.
#TheViper @RandyOrton's next 🎯?
The WWE Championship.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NgZ5lemS0H
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020
This is what @RandyOrton wants:
A #WWEChampionship Match against @DMcIntyreWWE at @SummerSlam! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yoLYncsGU0
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020
BREAKING: @RandyOrton has just issued a challenge to @DMcIntyreWWE for a #WWEChampionship match at @SummerSlam!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kbE9qk40O7
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020
