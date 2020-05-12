wrestling / News
Randy Orton Challenges Edge to Match at Backlash
It appears as if Randy Orton and Edge will lock horns again, this time in a “straight-up wrestling match” at Backlash. Edge and Orton appeared at the end of Raw in an in-ring promo segment where Orton congratulated Edge on his win at WrestleMania. He started to leave, then stopped and said he was still bothered by it all and said Edge is not the better wrestler. He noted that Edge chose the Last Man Standing stipulation for their WrestleMania match and so he wanted to face Edge in a straight-up wrestling match.
Orton then challenged Edge to such a match at Backlash. Edge did not respond before Raw ended.
#WWEBacklash could just be the site of the greatest wrestling match EVER.#WWERaw @EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/XvP1iKKnOU
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020
"If you've got the guts, it'll be @EdgeRatedR vs. @RandyOrton in a straight-up wrestling match."#TheViper has a challenge for The #RatedRSuperstar at #WWEBacklash!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cxFyWOZlVY
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020
