Randy Orton Challenges John Cena For Wrestlemania 36
In a post on Instagram, Randy Orton challenged John Cena to a match at Wrestlemania 36. Cena hasn’t wrestled in WWE since January, when he teamed with Becky Lynch against Andrade and Zelina Vega.
Orton wrote: “I’m on a flight to London and see this striking young man asking me a question. Why yes @johncena I am up for a challenge, are you? Let’s say ohhhh I dunno, #Wrestlemania36 maybe? Or does Hollywood have you booked solid? #WM36”
