Randy Orton Gives Cody Rhodes His Props In WWE Smackdown Opening Segment

Randy Orton showed respect to Cody Rhodes in the opening segment of WWE Smackdown this week. Rhodes opened Friday’s show by coming down to the ring and talking about how he would see John Cena on Raw this coming Monday in the same arena. Before he could say anything more, Randy Orton came down to the ring and talked about how far Rhodes has come, noting that he left WWE when he wasn’t happy and knew he wouldn’t grow here.

Orton said that it took big balls for Rhodes to walk away from WWE and that he changed the business by doing so, then returned as Orton always knew he would. He talked about how he didn’t know what to expect but that Rhodes was the same guy who left, but he had grown and finished his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Orton said that business is up and that’s largely due to Rhodes, adding, “What I’m trying to say is I respect you, I love you, and I’m very proud of you.” He said it was time for WrestleMania and he couldn’t wait to kick Kevin Owens’ head off and believed Rhodes would defeat John Cena up and down the Vegas strip to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Orton said a time would come when he would look Rhodes in the eye and tell him he’s coming for the title.

Drew McIntyre then came out and called the two “nepo babies” and told Orton to get to the back of the line. McIntyre said Rhodes should have listened to him about Cena and he’s not in the main event of WrestleMania because of “Temu Undertaker” Damian Priest. He said it won’t be Orton that takes the title from Rhodes if he gets through Cena, it’ll be him. Orton told McIntyre to cut through the BS and McIntyre said that Orton’s back is hanging on by a thread, threatening to break it if provoked.

Rhodes then attacked McIntyre, with the latter narrowly escaping an RKO.