Randy Orton Names Cody Rhodes As Potential Retirement Match Opponent

Randy Orton isn’t sure who he will wrestle for his retirement match, but he says Cody Rhodes would be his pick now. Orton recently spoke with Rhodes on the latter’s What Do You Wanna Talk About? show, and he was asked who he would be interested in facing for his final match.

“So I’m 44, I’d like to wrestle at least until I’m 50,” Orton said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “God, that makes me feel so old. But men have done it before me and tore the house down.”

He continued, “It depends who’s on top. If you were to ask me that question now and I had to give you an answer, I’d say you. Five years from now, maybe the answer’s different, but something tells me it won’t be.”

Orton and Rhodes have a lengthy history, being stablemates in Orton’s Legacy stable years ago in WWE. Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, while Orton will battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin at the end of the month.