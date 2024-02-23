wrestling / News

Randy Orton Offers To Collab With John Cena On Onlyfans

February 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton John Cena Image Credit: WWE

Yes, that is the actual headline of this story. As previously reported, John Cena launched a free Onlyfans account yesterday as a way to promote his upcoming film Ricky Stanicky. Now it seems another WWE icon wants to get in on the fun. In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton offered his services. Cena seemed receptive, so expect some sort of collaboration between the two in the future.

