Randy Orton Offers To Collab With John Cena On Onlyfans

Yes, that is the actual headline of this story. As previously reported, John Cena launched a free Onlyfans account yesterday as a way to promote his upcoming film Ricky Stanicky. Now it seems another WWE icon wants to get in on the fun. In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton offered his services. Cena seemed receptive, so expect some sort of collaboration between the two in the future.

Excited to create some content together!

DM for more! 🔞 🐍✊🫧 https://t.co/8me57F6jDl — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 23, 2024