Randy Orton Offers To Collab With John Cena On Onlyfans
February 23, 2024 | Posted by
Yes, that is the actual headline of this story. As previously reported, John Cena launched a free Onlyfans account yesterday as a way to promote his upcoming film Ricky Stanicky. Now it seems another WWE icon wants to get in on the fun. In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton offered his services. Cena seemed receptive, so expect some sort of collaboration between the two in the future.
Let’s collab! https://t.co/oxXuPdUloz
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 23, 2024
Excited to create some content together!
DM for more! 🔞
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 23, 2024
