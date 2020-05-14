wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Comments on His Backlash Challenge to Edge, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week

May 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Earlier today, Randy Orton commented on his challenge to Edge earlier this week on Raw to have a one-on-one wrestling match at Backlash. you can view Orton’s tweet below.

He tweeted, “9 years is a lot of time. To think, to wonder, to doubt…” Edge has not yet responded to Orton’s challenge for a straight up wrestling match at the event.

– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode on the USA Network. You can check out that video in the player below.

