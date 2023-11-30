– As previously reported, the Barclays Center was locally advertising Randy Orton for this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York. Now, WWE has also announced that Orton will be appearing on the live FOX network broadcast tomorrow night. Per WWE, “Daddy’s back again THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!”

Orton recently returned to WWE last Saturday at Survivor Series, appearing as the final member of Team Cody Rhodes in the men’s WarGames main event match. Orton helped his team overcome The Judgment Day to win WarGames.

Tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live on FOX starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE US Champion Logan Paul returns to SmackDown

* Randy Orton set to appear

* WWE Survivor Series fallout