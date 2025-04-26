Randy Orton Confronts John Cena On WWE Smackdown, Title Match Set For Backlash

Randy Orton came out to confront John Cena on WWE Smackdown, which led to a title match being set for Backlash. Friday night’s show saw Cena come down to the ring only to be confrted by Orton, who came out and talked about their long history and how it was almost 25 years since they first met. Orton talked about how Cena didn’t change over those years but that he had thought long and hard about what Cena has done recently. He talked about all the kids that Cena has inspired and the Make-A-Wishes, saying that Cena can’t say it all didn’t mean anything.

Cena countered that he didn’t have kids because he spent all those years raising the kids of the fans and has been a better parent to them then their parents ever could be. The two wend back and forth and Cena said the fans mean nothing to him anymore, and that Orton is a hypocrite just like them. Orton called the current situation a bizarro world in which he is a good guy and Cena is a bad guy, and eventually challenged Cena to defend the title against him on the show. Cena said no, but said the title should happen at Backlash so he can spend the whole day with his family and be at his best so there will be no excuses when he loses.

Cena then threw the title at Orton and attacked him, but Orton came back and hit Cena with an RKO before posing with the title.

The match is the first announced for Backlash, which takes place on May 10th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.