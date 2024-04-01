Randy Orton Recalls Contacting CM Punk About WWE Return Last Year

In the latest edition of WWE Playback (via Fightful), Randy Orton and CM Punk watched their match from Wrestlemania 27 and Orton revealed he contacted Punk last year about a WWE return. Punk returned at Survivor Series, which was also the same show that Orton returned on.

Punk said: “I put it like this to people because I’m a huge hockey guy. There’s guys you play against, and it’s always gonna be chippy. You might fight with them, you hate them, shit disturber, but then they get traded in free agency, and you’re going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and all of a sudden he’s on your team, and it’s just like, I’m glad you’re on my team. That’s what that felt like to me.”

Orton replied: “We’re good. Well, shit, I feel like I reached out. I forget what had happened, but I might have seen something online or whatever, maybe I knew you were leaving, and I think that minute I saw that, I reached out right away. This was before, I don’t know if you had already talked to people and were coming back or what, but this would have been last summer or last fall, I think when I knew for sure that you were leaving. I legitimately was like, He needs to come back, he needs to come back. This is where you belong. I think you reiterated that. You are like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, I need to come home. I’m glad you did, dude.”

Punk added that he was also glad he came back and the two said they were buddies that would lead the locker room together.