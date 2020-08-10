wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton & Cowboy Bob TikTok Video Trending, Vic Joseph Thanks Bret Hart
– Randy Orton’s wife Kim posted a video to TikTok on Sunday featuring Orton, his daughter, and his father “Cowboy” Bob Orton, doing the “Laxed (Siren Beat) Challenge”
The video ended up trending and has now topped 480,000 views. Kim’s TikTok videos have become very popular, particularly the ones featuring her husband.
@kimorton01
Brooklyn them do it!!! @randyorton ##cowboy Bob
– Vic Joseph took to Twitter to talk about how Bret Hart led him to wanting to pursue his career in wrestling.
“In honor of @BretHart being on the @WWETheBump this week I wanted to share a personal story of how the Hitman gave me his signature glasses (typically in a case) while attending my first @WWE show in ‘93! That moment led me to wanting to pursue the career that I did! Thanks Bret!”
In honor of @BretHart being on the @WWETheBump this week I wanted to share a personal story of how the Hitman gave me his signature glasses (typically in a case) while attending my first @WWE show in ‘93! That moment led me to wanting to pursue the career that I did! Thanks Bret! pic.twitter.com/Mg6PEsbKMY
— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) August 10, 2020
