Randy Orton Credits Shane Helms For Helping Get Him Over: ‘I Didn’t Get Here By Myself’

Randy Orton discussed how many people helped him get where he is during last night’s Broken Skull Sessions, and took to social media on Monday to acknowledge that fact. On last night’s special, Orton spoke several times about how people like Mick Foley, Undertaker and others helped get him over in WWE, and singled out several people like Shane Helms and Evan Bourne/Matt Sydal who took the RKO in ways that got the move over.

After a fan mentioned the Helms shout-out on Twitter, Helms replied to say, “Yup. @RandyOrton is one of those rare people in this biz that actually give credit where it’s due.” Thet led to Orton retweeting Helms and replying:

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for many different people. I’ll never forget that. But I know, and they know. No problem giving credit where credit is due. I have a spot. I’ll have that MOTHER F**KING spot as long as I want it. But make no mistake, I didn’t get here by myself.”