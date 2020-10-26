wrestling / News
Randy Orton Defeats Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell Main Event (Pics, Video)
Third time was a charm for Randy Orton, who finally defeated Drew McIntyre to capture the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. Orton defeated McIntyre in a match that saw the champion fall off the side of the catch and yet still fight back, only to be finished with an RKO for Orton to win the title. You can see pics and video below from the match.
This marks Orton’s 10th run with the WWE Championship and his 14th world title in WWE. McIntyre’s reign ends at 203 recognized days, having won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Our coverage of the PPV is here.
⚔️ 🔥 TALK LESS, CLAYMORE 🔥 ⚔️@DMcIntyreWWE enters #HellInACell against @RandyOrton RIGHT NOW! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/FoiZremtgA
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
The cell is locked. The match is on.@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship is streaming NOW on @WWENetwork!
▶️ https://t.co/OZApDRovhU pic.twitter.com/n85Gdy1naD
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 26, 2020
How's it going, @RandyOrton?#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/juKLVLgkT9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
Going after that weakened jaw…#TheViper @RandyOrton knows where to strike at all times. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/j5nw13YUbj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
About as well as it's going for @DMcIntyreWWE. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/0CvvaodKQU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
How many voices is @RandyOrton hearing right now? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/ajwdm1Ts1L
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
The CHAMP just took matters into his own hands.#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/czVbvb8rT5
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
They've found their way out …#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/hzzc91AJ4h
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
😬😬😬😬😬#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/SbzIRAWyK4
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
Here. We. Go.#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/iUq4Z7vIzM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
ADVANTAGE: @RandyOrton. 😱😱😱#HIAC pic.twitter.com/KwyGhX3MbM
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
#TheViper @RandyOrton sends @DMcIntyreWWE plummeting off the side of #HellInACell! 😱#HIAC #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/bhlcdSVmu3
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
No mercy. 🐍#HIAC @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/WXbiV1N4U3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
He wanted what he got.
He got what he wanted.#HIAC @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/br1fe1rR9l
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
#WWEChampion @RandyOrton. There he is. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/LEpodtVdfV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Never Buying Into Rikishi As Person Who Ran Over Steve Austin, Triple H Coming Into His Own In 2000
- Update on Why Kylie Rae Missed Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy