Randy Orton Defeats Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell Main Event (Pics, Video)

Third time was a charm for Randy Orton, who finally defeated Drew McIntyre to capture the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. Orton defeated McIntyre in a match that saw the champion fall off the side of the catch and yet still fight back, only to be finished with an RKO for Orton to win the title. You can see pics and video below from the match.

This marks Orton’s 10th run with the WWE Championship and his 14th world title in WWE. McIntyre’s reign ends at 203 recognized days, having won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Our coverage of the PPV is here.